KAAC CEM Tuliram Rohang Affirms BJP’s Pro-Poor Commitment In Jengkha

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Nov 28: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief Tuliram Rohang expressed his belief that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands as a pro-poor party here on Tuesday in Jengkha under Hamren MAC constituency.

“BJP immensely cares for poorer sections of the society and that’s the reason several schemes for upgradation of poor section has been launched like Arunodoi, Ayushman etc. and even free distribution of monthly rice, books, uniform has been taken under consideration, “ Tuliram said while speaking at “Unity, Victory & Prosperity Rally” at Telehor playground, Jengkha in West Karbi Anglong.

Speaking further, Tuliram also assured of launching many schemes for poor in future and added, “Besides the development activities done here in the district but our ultimate demand is for the creation of Autonomous State under 244 (A) written in the constitution of India”.

“But we should all remain united from all sorts misinformation from the opposition since general election is just at hand,” he added.

Tuliram also said that in a bid to show our unity, strength and development activities, they are now holding rally in every MAC constituencies.

“Before that I asked the educated unemployed youth to take up farming as profession and even one time financial assistance which will be given to them those who apply,” he said.

On the occasion, local MLA Rupsing Teron, Howraghat MLA Dhorsing Ronghang and Diphu MLA Bidhyasing Engleng also briefed the gathering.

It is worth mentioning that earlier a memorandum also submitted addressing KAAC chief for all round development of the constituency.

Former CEM Mikir Hills, Khorsing Terang, was also honoured with floral tributes as a multitude of completed schemes under the Hamren MAC constituency were inaugurated.

During the event, 65 families transitioned to the ruling party under the leadership of David Timung from regional parties. Tuliram distributed spray machines to selected BPL families in the Hamren constituency, and the program was graced by the presence of KAAC chairman Raju Tisso, all EMs, MACs, Board chairman KAAC, and enthusiastic supporters.