KADCC organises sit-in- demonstration against the death of Mridul Islam

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 20: In a protest against the unfortunate death of Mridul Islam, who died during a demonstration ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ in Guwahati, Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) has organised a sit-indemonstration infront of its office here on Friday.

Islam, an advocate by profession, was the secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s (APCC) legal cell, and a resident of Boko in southwestern Assam, had participated in ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ programme on December 18 last at Guwahati.

During the protest police personnel fired tear gas shells against the protesters, where Mridul Islam was hit by the tear gas shell and collapsed on the ground. He later died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In the protest demonstration the Congress members and workers shouted slogans against chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in Assam and the high handedness of the police.

Participating in the protest was general secretary, APCC and in charge KADCC, Nirmal Langthasa said Manipur crisis has directly or indirectly affected Kukis and Meites in Manipur. Manipur is an integral part of India and BJP being triple engine government has failed to address the issues.

President, KADCC, Bidyasing Rongpi told media persons that on the fateful day of December 18 the APCC had taken out a peaceful procession in Guwahati. To control the protesters police fired tear gas shells and unfortunately hit Islam. It would not have been so hard had the tear gas not been fired from close range. Due to suffocation Islam fell to the ground. He died later in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

“It was a peaceful procession, police personnel should not have taken such drastic steps. The BJP government in India is depriving the democratic rights of its people by attacking peaceful protesters. Judicial enquiry should be constituted and compensation should be granted by the government, he demanded,” said Rongpi.

The KADCC president also mentioned that smart meters installed by APDCL in several homes for reading electric bills have received more complaints and the government should do away with them.

Later, a memorandum addressed to the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on the alleged fraudulent activities involving Adani Group, failure of Manipur government to stop violence and smart metre issue in Assam was presented to the DC.

