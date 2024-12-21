17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 21, 2024
type here...

KADCC organises sit-in- demonstration against the death of Mridul Islam

‘It was a peaceful procession, police personnel should not have taken such drastic steps’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 20:  In a protest against the unfortunate death of Mridul Islam, who died during a demonstration ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ in Guwahati, Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) has organised a sit-indemonstration infront of its office here on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Islam, an advocate by profession, was the secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s (APCC) legal cell, and a resident of Boko in southwestern Assam, had participated in ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ programme on December 18 last at Guwahati.

Related Posts:

During the protest police personnel fired tear gas shells against the protesters, where Mridul Islam was hit by the tear gas shell and collapsed on the ground. He later died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In the protest demonstration the Congress members and workers shouted slogans against chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in Assam and the high handedness of the police.

Participating in the protest was general secretary, APCC and in charge KADCC, Nirmal Langthasa said Manipur crisis has directly or indirectly affected Kukis and Meites in Manipur. Manipur is an integral part of India and BJP being triple engine government has failed to address the issues.

- Advertisement -

President, KADCC, Bidyasing Rongpi told media persons that on the fateful day of December 18 the APCC had taken out a peaceful procession in Guwahati. To control the protesters police fired tear gas shells and unfortunately hit Islam. It would not have been so hard had the tear gas not been fired from close range. Due to suffocation Islam fell to the ground. He died later in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.  

“It was a peaceful procession, police personnel should not have taken such drastic steps. The BJP government in India is depriving the democratic rights of its people by attacking peaceful protesters. Judicial enquiry should be constituted and compensation should be granted by the government, he demanded,” said Rongpi.

The KADCC president also mentioned that smart meters installed by APDCL in several homes for reading electric bills have received more complaints and the government should do away with them.

Later, a memorandum addressed to the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on the alleged fraudulent activities involving Adani Group, failure of Manipur government to stop violence and smart metre issue in Assam was presented to the DC.

- Advertisement -

10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Poverty should not pose hindrance to education: Assam CM Himanta Biswa...

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter 10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year