Karbi Actress Tado Beypi Passes Away

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 9: A popular Karbi film actress Tado Beypi, popularly known as sarpi kehai for her negative role in Karbi films, breathed her last on Thursday after battling breast cancer for about three years.

The actress succumbed to the disease at the Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, where she had been undergoing treatment.

The film fraternity in Karbi Anglong has mourned Beypi’s demise. The 40-year-old actress was a resident of Nihanglangso area in Diphu. She has left behind a son and a daughter.

Late Beypi had played the supporting role in many Karbi films and also received Rangsina Sarpo Film Awards for various films as best negative role female. She was also active with Karbi Cultural Society in cultural activities. She had acted in several Karbi films like Ove Aharchi, Kanghon Amekri, Sambepo, Kanghon Amekri, Aseng –II & II (Karbi comedy film), Facebook Akai, Kapanglar, Tengne Un-e -2 and many more. Her last film was Rongpharbi Rongbe, which was shot in 2021.

Karbi Film Society (KFS) president, Dilip Bey said Beypi ws one of the talented actresses found in Karbi film. She has acted in more than 30 to 40 films and always portrayed the negative role. Her first film was Ove Aharchi from where she got the name sarpi kehai for her portrayal of a negative character.

“I had acted with late Beypi in several films like Ove Aharchi, Kanghon Amekri, Sambepo, Kanghon Amekri, Aseng –II & II (Karbi comedy film), Facebook Akai, Kapanglar, Tengne Un-e -2, Pakanglar, Ne kali la jo and many more. After she completing her last film Rongpharpi Rongbe she was diagnosed with cancer. After battling for long she has lost the battle,” the KFS president said.

The KFS president also said that during her illness many well-wishers including chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, the elected members, film fraternity like reknowned actor Rajiv Kro and members of KFS have extended financial help and support to Beypi.

Expressing his condolences, Bey said, “We have lost a good and talented actress like Tado Beypi. The negative role she played was so natural and perfect and we have not found anyone till now to replace her. The Karbi film fraternity and KFS grieve for the loss of Tado Beypi and pray for the eternal peace of her soul.”

As told by Bey the body of late Beypi is being brought to her home from Guwahati. Tomorrow i.e. November 10 will be kept at her residence Nihanglangso for family members, relatives and well-wishers to pay their last respect to the departed actress.