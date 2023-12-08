Karbi Rap Star – Season 5 launched by Tuliram Ronghang

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 7: Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), inaugurated the Karbi hip hop/rap singing competition, known as Karbi Rap Star – Season 5. The launch took place at the CEM Bungalow in Diphu, marking the commencement of the competition, which is scheduled to be held during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in January 2024.

During the launch, Christin Teron, the general secretary of the Karbi Rap Star Competition organisers, shared details about the event. “This is the 5th season that we are organizing the Karbi Rap Star Competition. The competition will be held during the KYF Golden Jubilee celebration in January next year,” said Teron. He highlighted that the songs for the competition should be in the Karbi language. Additionally, ‘The Hills Times,’ an English daily, has been announced as one of the media partners for the event.

The launching event witnessed the presence of dignitaries, including Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Headsing Rongphar, among others. The competition promises to be a platform for showcasing the vibrant talent in the Karbi hip hop/rap genre during the momentous KYF Golden Jubilee celebration.