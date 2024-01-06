14.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Karbi Villages Celebrate Annual Ritual 'Rongker'

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 5: The cultural tapestry of Karbi villages came alive as ‘Rongker,’ the annual ritual aimed at appeasing deities for prosperity and well-being, unfolded in various Karbi communities.

Following the harvest of paddy and agricultural produce, villages dedicated time to perform the age-old ‘Rongker’ ceremony.

In the heart of Diphu town, Rongchingri village, ward No. 14, joined the chorus of tradition by performing Rongker to seek blessings from revered deities Hemphu, Mukrang, and Rasinja. Ahead of the ritual, men gathered at the village headman’s house for seh kasadi, invoking the gods for the success of the upcoming Rongker.

On the appointed day, men and youths congregated at the village Rongker ground. Earthly altars were raised, and traditional priests including Mensing Kathar, Borsing Teron, Kensing Tisso, and Juliram Tisso conducted animal sacrifices. Fowls were offered to Hemphu and Mukrang, while Rasinja received a he-goat and hen. Rong Anglong, Lokhi, and Murti were honored with a fowl each.

Mensing Kathar, one of the traditional priests, expressed positive signs from the conducted animal sacrifices.

The sacrificial meat was later prepared with vegetables, leading to a communal feast held at sundown, fostering community bonds.

Similar Rongker rituals unfolded in On Bey village 5th Lumding road, Rongtharve ward No. 14, Rongkhelan ward No. 8 of Diphu town, Taralangso, Hemari Bey village, and various other locations, showcasing the enduring spirit of cultural traditions in Karbi communities.

