Motor rally on Rongker karkli eve

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 3: In propagating the believe of Karbi indigenous faith and on the eve of Rongker karkli – a sacrificial worship to the deities for protection from evils and for good health, the indigenous Karbi faith believers of Diphu town took out a motor rally through the main thoroughfare of the town here on Friday. Rongker is performed annually on January 5 in Karbi villages and any other convenient date.

- Advertisement -

It is worth mentioning the state government has for the first time declared January 5 as a restricted holiday in Assam for Rongker karkli.

It was a collective effort by the youths of Karbi indigenous faith named as ‘Three Brothers United’ and collaborated by Hemphu Mukrang Adorbar and Karbi Indigenous Youth Council (KIYC). The rally kicked off after performing the bongkrok arnam kepu – invoking the names of Hemphu, Mukrang by holding a gourd in hands at Sirvomu statue Matipung. From here it proceeded to Birla, Taralangso and culminated at the starting point. The participants brought their own two and three wheelers and private cars to join the rally.

One of the organisers Mukrang Be Ke’et said it has been three years since the motor rally has been organized to propagate the indigenous faith of the Karbis and to popularise the celebration of Rongker in every Karbi village by indigenous believers.

“There were youths, members of Hemphu Mukrang Adorbar and KIYC, kurusar – Karbi traditional priests and the elderly participating in the rally. We have taken out this motor rally to propagate our Indigenous faith and to popularise Rongker celebration. We wish a happy Rongker to all our Karbi brothers and sisters,” Bey said.

- Advertisement -

Taking into account the importance of Rongker for the Karbis, which is one of the solemn religious festivals, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has declared a holiday on January 5 to perform Rongker. As of now Rongker is being performed either on January 5 or February 5. The Hemphu Mukrang Adorbar is demanding for a uniformity of the date.