Kaziranga to host 12th International Tourism Mart for NE India

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Kaziranga, Assam, is all set to host the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for North-East India from November 26 to 29, 2024, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday.

The event, organized by the Government of Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aimed at showcasing the immense tourism potential of the North-Eastern region to a global audience.

The ITM will serve as a vital platform to promote the region’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse tourist attractions, which have been instrumental in driving a significant surge in tourism.

Highlighting the state’s focus on boosting livelihoods, the CMO stated, “Assam has witnessed a remarkable surge in tourist inflow over the past couple of years, transforming the lives of many by providing livelihood opportunities to unemployed youths. The state’s diverse tourist attractions have been instrumental in driving this growth, significantly contributing towards the state’s economy.”

The 12th International Tourism Mart for North-East India is being held from Nov 26-29 in Kaziranga.



Meanwhile, the event is expected to bring together international and domestic delegates, including tourism stakeholders, travel agents, tour operators, and media representatives.

It will also feature exhibitions, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, and sessions on tourism promotion.