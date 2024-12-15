Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari celebrates PM Shree foundation day

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 14: Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari celebrated its PM Shree foundation day with a grand and vibrant ceremony, featuring various cultural activities and educational programs on Saturday.

The program began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest of the event Swati Bhambore, principal APS Missamari in presence of principal of the school, faculties and other dignitaries marking the beginning of the auspicious occasion.

The chief guest of the event was accorded warm welcome and in his welcome speech principal of the school spoke on the significance of the event and expressed his gratitude towards all concerned for extending their selfless contribution making the institution a reliable educational institution for the students of the greater Missmari area.

Taking part in the event as chief guest Swati Bhambore, principal APS Missamari highlighted the new education policy 2020 and its benefits and how it would help the coming generation in skilfully engaging themselves in their life. Earlier the welcome song presented by the students enthralled all present in the programme while they reflected the legacy and pride of the school through the presentation of the school anthem conveying their deep love towards the school with their synchronized voice.