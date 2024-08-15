28 C
Kokrajhar gears up for 78th Independence Day celebrations

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 14: Along with the rest of the state, the Kokrajhar district administration has so far completed its arrangements and preparations for hosting the 78th Independence Day on Thursday, with a befitting programme scheduled at the Govt HS & MP School parade ground in Kokrajhar.

The Independence Day celebration will feature a multi-community cultural demonstration, along with a parade contingency showcase. Necessary arrangements and preparations have been made, including a strict security vigil along the parade ground in Kokrajhar.

The chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

The Gossaigaon and Parbathjora sub-divisional administrations have made arrangements to celebrate Independence Day at their respective sub-divisional headquarters.

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a Tiranga Yatra was carried out in Kokrajhar town on Wednesday. The event was organised by Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary, and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary flagged off the yatra, which started from Raas Mela Field to Gandhi Mandap through RNB Road via Civil Line.

MLA Lawrence Islary, MCLA Madhab Chetry, chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board Pratibha Brahma, and members of self-help groups participated in the yatra.

Meanwhile, initiating the Independence Day celebrations, the 135 Ecological Task Force based in Kokrajhar organised a bike rally with 60 participants from IOCL Bongaigaon Refinery to promote environmental awareness and the Har Ghar Tiranga message. The bikers donated 5,000 saplings to the ETF. IOCL and ETF officials participated in a ceremonial tree planting. Sunil Kalita of IOCL highlighted the rally’s objective of fostering environmental responsibility. Lt Col E Premjit Singh of the Unit flagged off the bike rally.

