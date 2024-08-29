Lakhimpur Police seize fake currency, gold; two arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, the Lakhimpur Police have seized a counterfeit gold boat in an operation conducted by the Narayanpur Police Station, the police officials informed on Thursday.

The police authorities also seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs 85,500.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

The operation, which was based on reliable input, was carried out under the leadership of the Officer-in-Charge (O/C) of Narayanpur Police Station and involved a team of dedicated officers and staff.

“Based on reliable input, O/C Narayanpur PS and staff conducted operations and seized ₹85,500 in fake Indian currency and a fake gold boat. Two persons have been arrested so far,” stated the Lakhimpur Police on the micro-blogging site X.

The swift and decisive action of the police officials led to the recovery of the counterfeit currency and fake gold, preventing potential financial fraud and further illegal activities in the region.