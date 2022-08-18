Land Grabbing Case: Student Body Stages Protest

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 17: The Karbi Students Association (KSA Jameson Timung faction) held a protest demonstration in front of Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park here on Wednesday demanding action against Mandals and Supervisor Kanungas (SKs, revenue officials) involved in the alleged land compensation scam pertaining to ongoing 4 lane road construction along the NH 36 stretch in Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The KSA alleged that several Mandals and SKs are grabbing lands that belong to genuine land owners. They have acquired land without the knowledge of the land owners and prepared land pattas in their own names or in the names of their children.

The KSA activists shouted slogans of ‘Tensing Rongpi go back’ in the protest and demanded action against the alleged Mandals and SKs.

The president of KSA Diphu Regional Committee, Bishnuram Phangcho said, “The Joint Secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tensing Rongpi, who is incharge of Competent Authority Land Acquisition (CALA) in the ongoing 4 lane road construction work should solve the land compensation issue as several genuine land owners are deprived. Strong action should be taken against the Mandals and SKs, other officials and individuals involved in the anomalies of land compensation and grabbing land as per law.”

He further alleged that in some places like the Amlokhi area under Section 6 Block-2, the Mandals and SKs have grabbed land that does not even touch the 4 lane road construction but took compensation against it.

- Advertisement -

The KSA demanded the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, to terminate services of the guilty. The revenue officials involved in the land grab should be punished, they demanded.