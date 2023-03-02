Lat Mandal, Driver Taken Into Custody On Grounds Of Bribe In Assam’s Sonapur

GUWAHATI, March 2: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team of Assam today arrested a Lat Mandal along with his driver on grounds of accepting bribe money in Sonapur.

As per reports, the anti-corruption cell carried out a raid at Sonapur’s Office of the Circle Officer. In course of the raid, the branch apprehended Lat Mandal immediately and his car driver, who has been identified as Rajesh Roy and Rantu Kalita respectively.

Rajesh Roy was apprehended for receiving demanded money of Rs. 18,000 from the complainant. The investigation into the concerned matter has now commenced.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam’s anti-corruption cell nabbed two government employees in Goalpara district. The arrested employees were identified as Deepjit Sarkar, Health Assistant, and Ansar Ali, Grade IV who were working at the Office of the Inspector of Drugs in Goalpara on the charges of demanding bribe money of Rs 15,000 in the name of issuance of GPR Drug License.

Being reluctant to pay the same, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal measures against the public servants. As a consequence, a trap was carried out on February 28 by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam team in the Office of the Inspector of Drugs, Goalpara, and the money has been seized accordingly.