Lions and Leo Club hosts blood donation camp

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Lions Club and Leo Club of Guwahati Elite, in collaboration with Agarwal Yuva Parishad, organised a highly successful blood donation camp at Saharia Blood Bank recently. The joint initiative aimed to enhance community health witnessed an overwhelming response from Guwahati residents.

The event, marked by altruism and solidarity, resulted in an impressive collection of 25 units of life-saving blood. The Lions and Leo Club of Guwahati Elite, known for their commitment to humanitarian causes, partnered seamlessly with Agarwal Yuva Parishad to ensure the smooth execution of this crucial community service.