Lok Sabha Elections: Assam’s Kokrajhar struck by ill-timed conflicts, clashes during third phase polling

HT Digital,

Kokrajhar, May 7: Polling in Assam concluded largely peacefully on Tuesday, with minor incidents of violence reported in Kokrajhar.

This was one of the four constituencies, along with Guwahati, Dhubri, and Barpeta, where the third phase of polling took place. At Kokrajhar Science College, tension arose after Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) workers were accused of ragging, leading to the detention of BPF party worker Buddu Debnath.

Another incident occurred at the BPF party office where United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) workers allegedly attacked BPF workers. Three BPF workers and a journalist were targeted, but local police managed to control the situation.

The electoral contest in Kokrajhar was between BPF’s Khampa Borgoyary and UPPL’s Joyanta Basumatary. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 74.24% until 5 pm.

