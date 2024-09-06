33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 6, 2024
LPG truck fire breaks out on NH-31 Kokrajhar; driver rescued

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: A major fire erupted on National Highway 31 near Ramfalbil in Kokrajhar when an ethanol-loaded tanker overturned and burst into flames, a news bulletin informed on Friday.

As per reports, the accident occurred around 9 AM as the tanker, with registration number PB-12 CJZ-9902, was en route from West Bengal to the Numaligarh Refinery in Assam.

Meanwhile, the driver, Raj Kumar Singh, managed to survive the incident despite being critically injured.

He was further rescued by local police and taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

Notably, the fire was brought under control after nearly 90 minutes of intense effort by five fire trucks.

No other casualties were reported, but the incident caused significant disruption on NH-31.

Police officials are continuing their investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.

