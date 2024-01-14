Magh Bihu and Lohri celebrated at Guru Nanak Senior Secondary School, Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: Guru Nanak Senior Secondary School in Guwahati celebrated the joyous occasions of Magh Bihu and Lohri with great enthusiasm on Saturday. The festivities brought together students, teachers, and the management in a spirited event.

- Advertisement -

The entire institution was adorned with traditional Assamese decorations, featuring ‘Japi’ and ‘Gamosa’. A beautiful ‘Meji’ and ‘Bhela Ghar’ were crafted using bamboo, dry paddy twigs, and other traditional materials, adding to the festive ambiance.

Students and teachers, dressed in traditional Assamese attire, actively participated in various competitions, including Bihu dance, pitha making, and Bihu songs. Prizes were awarded for the best-dressed in traditional Assamese attire in two categories – boys and girls. The program concluded with the distribution of sweet delicacies, particularly Pitha made by the teachers.

Senior teachers took the opportunity to elaborate on the meaning and significance of Magh Bihu and Lohri. Sardar Bhupinder Pal Singh, the secretary of the institution, congratulated the students, guardians, and teachers for their active participation, contributing to the success of the celebration. He extended warm wishes for a happy Magh Bihu and Lohri to all.