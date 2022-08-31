‘Meet the Champion’ programme held in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: On the occasion of National Sports Day, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) organised ‘Meet the Champion’ initiative in over 25 cities across the country. Many prominent athletes were part of the initiative.

As part of the campaign the ‘Meet the Champion’ programme was also held in Royal Global School in Guwahati. Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Nayanmoni Saikia interacted with the students of the school. Saikia while speaking about the interaction programme said that it was a successful interactive session with the students. She said that it is the duty of every sportsperson in the country to motivate the young generation to boost their interest in sports. The athletes are always ready to encourage the coming generation as far as possible, she said.

The ‘Meet the Champion’ school visitation initiative was launched by Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra in December 2021 which has spread throughout the nation. The athletes give school children an overall inspirational boost during the visit sharing their experiences, life lessons and dietary advice.

With the special occasion of National Sports Day and as a tribute to Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has now expanded the initiative to also include athletes who participated in the recently concluded CommonWealth Games (CWG) and World Championships.