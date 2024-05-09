24 C
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Members Of Assam State Commission For Women Visit Victim’s House In Demow

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 8: Members of the Assam State Commission for Women visited the resident of Ponkhi Handique in Nitaipukhuri Duwarisiga Gaon near Demow in Sivasagar.

Ponkhi had reportedly been killed by her husband, Nitikesh Das in their rented house in Namrup in Dibrugarh district. The victim had married Das, a teacher and resident of Kathiya Khunda of Charaideo district. Their relationship had reportedly strained after the victim came to know about his having relations with various women, which led to frequent quarrels.

On May 3 the body of Ponkhi was recovered from their rented house in Namrup.

Meanwhile, Ponkhi’s father Bhairab Handique claimed that his daughter could not have committed suicide as she was a brave girl. He said that she had been the assistant general secretary of the Sivasagar College and had graduated with honours in English. Her parents have demanded justice and that the guilty should be punished.

Social media platforms are abuzz with comments, with people demanding justice for Ponkhi. The representatives of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Asomiya Yuva Mancha, Manab Adhikar Workers, Sanmillit Nari Adhikar Suraksha Mancha Assam

The Sivasagar district committee of ATASU in association with the locals will block the national highway at Demow Chariali on Thursday, demanding a proper investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the victim.

