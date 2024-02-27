Minister addresses Rajabari Tea Estate workers’ concerns

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 26: The labourers and employees of Rajabari Tea Estate have been staging various protest programs for their salaries, PF, ration, and other entitled facilities for several days. In a press release issued by Biswanath Nag, secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch, on February 24, it was stated that following numerous protests and memorandums, and as per the instructions of the state chief minister, a discussion was held on these issues at Sivasagar Circuit House on February 24, 2024. Present at the discussion were State Labour minister Sanjoy Kishan, the district commissioner, labour commissioner, chairman of PF, assistant labour commissioner, and representatives of ATTSA, ACMS, and ACKS.

- Advertisement -

Nag stated that the State Labour minister informed them that the Danish Kukurasuwa lease agreement of Rajabari Tea Estate has been cancelled and they are in search of a new applicant. Additionally, the State Labour minister assured them that the dues of the labourers and employees of Rajabari Tea Estate would be disbursed to them within the month of March.