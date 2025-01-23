Minister Ajanta Neog inaugurates welfare infrastructure in Cachar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: Assam finance and women & child development minister Ajanta Neog inaugurated the district social welfare office building in Meherpur and the new treasury office building at Sadarghat, Silchar, on Wednesday.

The events witnessed the participation of dignitaries, including MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, and district commissioner Mridul Yadav, who highlighted the transformative impact of the state’s welfare initiatives.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremonies, minister Ajanta Neog underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to uplifting women, children, and the underprivileged. She stated, “The new infrastructure symbolises our resolve to bring services closer to the people. The district social welfare office will serve as the nucleus of our outreach programs, ensuring every woman, child, and vulnerable group in Cachar has access to vital resources.”

Highlighting the accomplishments under the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, she noted that Cachar district now has 16 project blocks overseeing 3,407 Anganwadi centers after amalgamating 534 centers. These centers play a pivotal role in implementing schemes like the Supplementary Nutrition Program, POSHAN Abhiyaan, District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Sakhi One Stop Centre, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

“With over 181,132 beneficiaries, including 7,054 pregnant women and 4,784 lactating mothers, we are building a healthier and more empowered society,” she added, urging stakeholders to work collectively toward realizing the vision of holistic development.

Addressing the gathering at Meherpur, MP Parimal Suklabaidya praised the state government’s initiatives, saying, “The new office building will enhance administrative efficiency, ensuring seamless delivery of welfare schemes to those in need. Under the dynamic leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and minister Ajanta Neog, Assam is witnessing unprecedented development in women and child welfare.”

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, who spoke at both venues, emphasized the transformative role of grassroots-level implementation. He remarked, “Anganwadi centers in Cachar have become the backbone of our social welfare ecosystem. These facilities are not mere buildings but lifelines for communities, especially in rural areas.” He also highlighted the new Treasury Office’s role in bolstering financial governance and transparency in Silchar.

Earlier, district commissioner Yadav, in his inaugural address, commended the integration of modern infrastructure with government schemes. “The inauguration of these two facilities marks a crucial step toward achieving administrative excellence and ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare benefits,” he said, urging all stakeholders to maximize the potential of these initiatives for community welfare.

It needs to mention here that under the aegis of the WCD department, Cachar has made remarkable strides, supplementary Nutrition Program ensures nutritious meals for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

POSHAN Abhiyaan focuses on eradicating malnutrition.

Sakhi One Stop Centre provides integrated support for women facing violence.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao aims to empower the girl child through education and awareness.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan works towards a drug-free society.

The inauguration of these landmark buildings marks a new dawn for Cachar, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering social and economic development. With an integrated approach combining infrastructure, governance, and community participation, the district is poised for transformative growth, paving the way for a brighter future.