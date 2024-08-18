Minister Pegu announces launch of AI-powered teacher rationalisation module

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: The Assam Government has decided to launch an AI-driven teacher rationalisation module, which will be integrated into the Shiksha Setu system of the state, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Saturday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Today, I reviewed an AI-powered teacher rationalisation module in the Shiksha Setu system, which will become operational next week.”

This innovative software is scheduled to be operational next week and aims to enhance the allocation of teachers across various schools, thereby tackling the issue of uneven pupil-teacher ratios (PTR) within different districts.

During a review meeting conducted on Saturday, Minister Pegu highlighted the module’s ability to provide data-informed recommendations for the redistribution of teachers.

These recommendations will be presented to District Level Committees, which will assess the suggestions and implement any necessary modifications before submitting them to the State Level Committee (SLC) for final endorsement, the Minister informed.

“Teacher rationalisation involves the redistribution of teachers within a district, moving them from schools with low PTR to those with higher PTRs. The guideline prioritizes redeployment within the same cluster first, and then within the same block”, Pegu further stated.

The Minister further clarified that the guidelines for this rationalisation process will emphasize redeployment within the same cluster initially, followed by movement within the same block, in order to minimize disruption for both educators and students.