Pegu inaugurates RCC Cell bridges, lays foundation for Chirang Tribal Rest House

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, accompanied by MP Joyanta Basumatary, inaugurated two RCC cell bridges at Bwirajhora and Bamungaon in Chirang district on Thursday, the Minister announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The projects, funded by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plains), Government of Assam, are expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity, improve communication, and support economic growth in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Pegu highlighted the government’s commitment to regional development through infrastructure improvements.

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X stated, “This bridge will enhance connectivity, boost communication, and support economic growth, reflecting our commitment to regional development.”

Inaugurated two RCC cell bridge at Bwirajhora, Bamungaon, Chirang, funded by the Department of Tribal Affairs (P), Govt. of Assam, along with Hon'ble MP Shri Joyanta Basumatary. This bridge will enhance connectivity, boost communication, and support economic growth, reflecting… pic.twitter.com/QHFeJVd6PU — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) September 20, 2024

In addition to the bridge inaugurations, Pegu also laid the foundation stone for a Tribal Rest House at Kachikotra, Chirang.

- Advertisement -

The project, which has an estimated cost of Rs. 2 crore, is funded by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plains).

The construction of the Tribal Rest House will provide accommodation and facilities for tribal community members visiting Chirang, further supporting the welfare of tribal populations in the region.

The event was attended by MP Sjt. Joyanta Basumatary and the President of the All Assam Tribal Sangha.

“Today, I laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Tribal Rest House at Kachikotra, Chirang, funded by the Department of Tribal Affairs (P), Government of Assam, with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.00 crore. I was joined by Hon’ble MP Sjt. Joyanta Basumatary and the President of All Assam Tribal Sangha”, Pegu added.

Today, I laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Tribal Rest House at Kachikotra, Chirang, funded by the Department of Tribal Affairs (P), Government of Assam, with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.00 crore. I was joined by Hon'ble MP Sjt. Joyanta Basumatary and the… pic.twitter.com/vhzsUyHRFA — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) September 20, 2024