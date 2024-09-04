30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
type here...

Minister Pegu inaugurates infrastructure facilities at Dhakuakhana College

During the visit, the newly constructed Zoology/Botany building, funded under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), and a Girls' Hostel, built under the Tribal Affairs department, were formally opened.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, along with MLA Naba Kumar Doley, inaugurated new infrastructure developments at Dhakuakhana College aimed at enhancing the educational experience for students, the Education Minister announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

During the visit, the newly constructed Zoology/Botany building, funded under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), and a Girls’ Hostel, built under the Tribal Affairs department, were formally opened.

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X stated, “Along with Hon’ble MLA @doley_naba , I visited Dhakuakhana College today and inaugurated Zoology/Botany building constructed under RUSA and a Girls Hostel under Tribal Affairs department.”

Minister Pegu lauded the college’s progress and reiterated the government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure across Assam.

Meanwhile, the new facilities are part of the ongoing efforts to provide better learning environments and support the holistic development of students, particularly those from tribal communities.

- Advertisement -

“The @Dhakuakhana_C is a NAAC A accredited college and it is making considerable progress in recent years”, the Education Minister added.

Additionally, Dhakuakhana College, which holds an ‘A’ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), has been making significant strides in recent years.

Furthermore, these new facilities will bolster the college’s reputation as a center of academic excellence in the region.

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt to allocate Rs 229.955 cr to 31 higher education...

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima