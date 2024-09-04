Minister Pegu inaugurates infrastructure facilities at Dhakuakhana College

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, along with MLA Naba Kumar Doley, inaugurated new infrastructure developments at Dhakuakhana College aimed at enhancing the educational experience for students, the Education Minister announced on Wednesday.

During the visit, the newly constructed Zoology/Botany building, funded under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), and a Girls’ Hostel, built under the Tribal Affairs department, were formally opened.

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X stated, “Along with Hon’ble MLA @doley_naba , I visited Dhakuakhana College today and inaugurated Zoology/Botany building constructed under RUSA and a Girls Hostel under Tribal Affairs department.”

Minister Pegu lauded the college’s progress and reiterated the government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure across Assam.

Meanwhile, the new facilities are part of the ongoing efforts to provide better learning environments and support the holistic development of students, particularly those from tribal communities.

“The @Dhakuakhana_C is a NAAC A accredited college and it is making considerable progress in recent years”, the Education Minister added.

Additionally, Dhakuakhana College, which holds an ‘A’ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), has been making significant strides in recent years.

Furthermore, these new facilities will bolster the college’s reputation as a center of academic excellence in the region.