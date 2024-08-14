Assam Education Minister reviews progress on college infrastructure development under RUSA

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu chaired a significant review meeting at Janata Bhawan, focusing on the ongoing infrastructure development of general and technical colleges across the state, Minister Pegu announced on Tuesday.

Pegu informed that the development is part of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 1.0 and 2.0 initiatives, aimed at enhancing the higher education sector in Assam.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Education Minister stated, “Today, I participated in a review meeting at Janata Bhawan regarding the infrastructure development of general and technical colleges in Assam under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 1.0 and 2.0.”

Minister Pegu emphasized the importance of timely completion of construction projects that were initiated last year.

“Construction work for the infrastructural development of a total of 93 educational institutions was initiated last year—28 under the Public Works Department, 39 under the Housefed, and 26 under the Housing Board,” he added.

The review meeting featured comprehensive discussions regarding the advancement of these projects, emphasizing the importance of adhering to their established timelines.

Minister Pegu further highlighted the government’s dedication to enhancing educational infrastructure, which he considers essential for delivering quality education to students in Assam.

The meeting was attended by Shri Narayan Konwar, Secretary of the Higher Education, Shri Bhupendra Sharma, Chief Engineer (Health and Education) of the PWD, along with other departmental officials.