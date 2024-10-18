27 C
Minister Pegu reviews flood management, infra projects in Dhemaji

The meeting focused on assessing the progress of ongoing projects, particularly those aimed at managing flood risks and improving connectivity.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: In a proactive move to enhance infrastructure and flood management in Assam, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu chaired a review meeting with engineers from the Department of Water Resources and the Public Works Department (PWD) at the Dhemaji District Commissioner’s office, the Education Minister announced on Friday.

The meeting focused on assessing the progress of ongoing projects, particularly those aimed at managing flood risks and improving connectivity.

Key discussions included the construction status of vital infrastructures such as the Dhemaji Medical College, the District Stadium, and the District Commissioner’s office.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Today, I chaired a review meeting with the engineers from the Department of Water Resources and PWD — Roads, Buildings, and National Highways divisions at the office of the Dhemaji District Commissioner.”

Minister Pegu also emphasized the importance of these projects for the local community, particularly in light of recent flooding events that have impacted the region.

Additionally, by ensuring timely completion and effective flood management strategies, the government will enhance safety and promote development in Dhemaji.

“All ongoing flood management, road projects and building projects, including the Dhemaji Medical College, District Stadium and the DC office construction was reviewed”, Pegu added.

