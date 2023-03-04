Miscreants Attack Girls With Sharp Weapon In Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, March 3: Sensation prevailed in Hojai, after a terrible incident of attack on college going girls with sharp weapons was reported on Friday.

As per information, for the last few days, some unknown bike borne miscreants have been attacking college going female students with sharp weapons, while they were commuting towards their PG.

Reportedly, during the last two days, two female students staying at Talukdar PG in New Market in Hojai were attacked with sharp weapon while one girl was attacked when she was returning to the PG after sitting for an exam near Santiban area, while another girl was attacked while she was returning after giving books to her friend near Shiv Temple at Bihutoli road.

After this incident was reported, Hojai police came into action and a case bearing no 120/23 was registered and three persons were arrested in this connection under Section 324/354D of Indian Penal Code,1860.

On the other hand, another incident of stealing female clothes from PG by a naked male thief has also triggered a sensation. The whole incident of stealing was captured in CCTV cameras. Notably, taking immediate action, Hojai police have begun the investigation in both the incidents and all the CCTV camera recordings are being thoroughly checked. These incidents have sparked a sensation regarding the safety of female students in Hojai.