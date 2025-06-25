25.4 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
type here...

Missing woman’s body recovered from Desang river

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT  Correspondent

DEMOW, June 24: In a shocking turn of events, the body of a missing woman, Dipti Tanti, was recovered from the Desang River on June 21, six days after a missing person report was filed by her husband, Naren Tanti.

- Advertisement -

The incident has since escalated into a suspected murder case with multiple arrests, including that of the husband himself.

Related Posts:

According to official sources, Dipti Tanti, a resident of Horu Deroi Ambari Gaon and wife of Naren Tanti—the President of the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar District Committee—was reported missing on June 15.

Her body was recovered from the river on June 21.

Following the discovery, Naren Tanti lodged an FIR at Demow Police Station, alleging that his wife had been murdered and naming three suspects: Karan Mirdha, Kripa Ghasi, and Muhan Suri.

- Advertisement -

Demow Police promptly apprehended the three accused and began their interrogation.

However, in a significant development, an FIR was also filed against Naren Tanti, who was subsequently arrested.

According to police sources, during interrogation, Naren Tanti confessed to having orchestrated the murder of his wife.

He admitted to paying ₹20,000 to one Dip Pandav to kill Dipti Tanti and dispose of her body in the Desang River.

- Advertisement -

Based on this confession, Dip Pandav was arrested and produced before the court in Sivasagar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Karan Mirdha and Naren Tanti have been remanded to police custody for four days, while Kripa Ghasi and Muhan Suri have been placed under judicial custody.

In response to the developments, the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam has taken disciplinary action against Naren Tanti.

According to a statement from Deben Orang, Acting Secretary of AASAA, Tanti has been expelled from his post as President of the Sivasagar District Committee and also removed from the organisation’s primary membership.

The association has demanded that strict legal action be taken against him. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and police have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests as more details emerge.

Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Operation Sindoor made clear India’s stringent policy against terrorism to world:...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India