Missing woman’s body recovered from Desang river

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 24: In a shocking turn of events, the body of a missing woman, Dipti Tanti, was recovered from the Desang River on June 21, six days after a missing person report was filed by her husband, Naren Tanti.

The incident has since escalated into a suspected murder case with multiple arrests, including that of the husband himself.

According to official sources, Dipti Tanti, a resident of Horu Deroi Ambari Gaon and wife of Naren Tanti—the President of the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar District Committee—was reported missing on June 15.

Her body was recovered from the river on June 21.

Following the discovery, Naren Tanti lodged an FIR at Demow Police Station, alleging that his wife had been murdered and naming three suspects: Karan Mirdha, Kripa Ghasi, and Muhan Suri.

Demow Police promptly apprehended the three accused and began their interrogation.

However, in a significant development, an FIR was also filed against Naren Tanti, who was subsequently arrested.

According to police sources, during interrogation, Naren Tanti confessed to having orchestrated the murder of his wife.

He admitted to paying ₹20,000 to one Dip Pandav to kill Dipti Tanti and dispose of her body in the Desang River.

Based on this confession, Dip Pandav was arrested and produced before the court in Sivasagar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Karan Mirdha and Naren Tanti have been remanded to police custody for four days, while Kripa Ghasi and Muhan Suri have been placed under judicial custody.

In response to the developments, the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam has taken disciplinary action against Naren Tanti.

According to a statement from Deben Orang, Acting Secretary of AASAA, Tanti has been expelled from his post as President of the Sivasagar District Committee and also removed from the organisation’s primary membership.

The association has demanded that strict legal action be taken against him. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and police have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests as more details emerge.