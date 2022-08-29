More Than 8 Lakh Candidates To Get-Back Exam Fees

Himanta assures of declaring the results within a month

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the results of the grade III and IV examinations held on August 21 and 28, respectively will be announced within a month. The chief minister also announced that except the successful candidates, the examination fees of those who appeared in vain will be returned in their respective bank accounts.

Talking to the press persons here on Sunday, chief minister Sarma said, “Altogether, more than 14 lakh applications were received for both the grade III and IV examinations.

However, only nine lakh individual candidates appeared in the same examinations. We will announce the results within a month. At the same time, we will return the examination fees of those candidates who appeared in vain in both the examinations. Only the examination fees of the successful candidates will be retained by the state government.”

The chief minister stressed that the fees of the unsuccessful candidates will be returned in their respective bank accounts through which they made the transaction while filling the forms.

Notably, the government of Assam conducted the examinations for filling at least 26 thousand four hundred and forty one posts – 13 thousand one hundred and forty one posts for the grade III and 13 thousand three hundred for the grade IV posts. For smooth conduct of the examinations, the state government apportioned 12 hundred and fifty eight designated centres across the state. The grade III examination was held in 25 districts while the grade IV examination was held in 24 districts of the state.

It must be mentioned here that the examination for the posts of drivers is scheduled on September 11, next.