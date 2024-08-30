Morigaon and Jorhat Police crack down on drug trafficking

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: In a series of successful anti-drug operations, police in Morigaon and Jorhat have made significant arrests and seizures, a press release informed on Friday.

Morigaon Police, acting on confidential information, apprehended Afrid Thakuria, a suspect in drug trafficking.

During the operation, Morigaon Police recovered 6.9 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin from Thakuria’s possession.

The substance will undergo further testing to confirm its nature. Thakuria has remained in custody as the investigation progresses.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Morigaon Police stated, “On the basis of secret information, Morigaon PS arrested one Accused Namely Afrid Thakuria and recovered 6.9 grams of suspected to be heroin from his possession.”

Meanwhile, in Jorhat, a coordinated effort led by TSI Nava Jyoti Das, SI Kiran Gogoi, and the Cinamara Police Station team resulted in the successful interception and seizure of 10.48 grams of suspected heroin.

The operation, conducted in the Cinamara area, led to the apprehension of another individual involved in the drug trade.

“A team led by TSI Nava Jyoti Das , SI Kiran Gogoi , IC cinamara and Jorhat PS team successfully intercepted, seized 10.48 grams suspected Heroin and apprehended one accused person at Cinamara area”, the Jorhat Police stated on X.

