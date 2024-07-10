30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...

Morigaon Police take veteran cyber fraudster into custody

As per reports, Islam is suspected of unlawfully securing a loan of Rs. 5 lakhs from Piramal Company. He is believed to have achieved this by providing fraudulent and forged documents, highlighting his proficiency in cyber deceit.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 10: The police on Tuesday arrested a cyber fraudster, Mohidul Islam, for his involved in a significant loan fraud case from Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The apprehension is part of the ongoing inquiry into Laharighat PS Case No.299/23.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Morigaon Police stated, “Another veteran cyber fraudster namely Mohidul Islam of Moirabari has been arrested in connection with Laharighat PS Case No.299/23 for fraudulently obtaining a loan amount of Rs.5 lakhs from Piramal Company by submitting fake and forged documents.”

- Advertisement -

As per reports, Islam is suspected of unlawfully securing a loan of Rs. 5 lakhs from Piramal Company. He is believed to have achieved this by providing fraudulent and forged documents, highlighting his proficiency in cyber deceit.

The inquiry is still in progress, with more information anticipated to come to light as the authorities delve deeper into the matter.

7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM announces plans for establishment of Chief Minister’s Museum

The Hills Times -
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season