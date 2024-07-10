Morigaon Police take veteran cyber fraudster into custody

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 10: The police on Tuesday arrested a cyber fraudster, Mohidul Islam, for his involved in a significant loan fraud case from Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The apprehension is part of the ongoing inquiry into Laharighat PS Case No.299/23.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Morigaon Police stated, “Another veteran cyber fraudster namely Mohidul Islam of Moirabari has been arrested in connection with Laharighat PS Case No.299/23 for fraudulently obtaining a loan amount of Rs.5 lakhs from Piramal Company by submitting fake and forged documents.”

As per reports, Islam is suspected of unlawfully securing a loan of Rs. 5 lakhs from Piramal Company. He is believed to have achieved this by providing fraudulent and forged documents, highlighting his proficiency in cyber deceit.

The inquiry is still in progress, with more information anticipated to come to light as the authorities delve deeper into the matter.