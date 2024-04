HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 8: The third annual Mukoli Bihu will be organised in the premises of Otala Middle English School on April 16, under the patronage of 1 No Rupapur, 2 No Rupapur, Debpur, Sigadubi, Otala Majgaon, Ujjani Otala, Sunapur, and Borpathar Gaon youths. A Husori team has been invited to perform in the program, and popular singer Bijoy Bishal will entertain the audience during the cultural evening. The organisers extend an invitation to the people to attend the event.