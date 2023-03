Mukoli Bihu preparation meeting held

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 18: A public meeting was organised in Rupapur Primary School on March 14 to organise biennial Mukoli Bihu in Rupapur on April 16. Under the patronage of 1 No Rupapur, 2 No Rupapur, Debpur, Sonapur, Sigadubi, Otala, Majgaon, Ujani Otala, Barpathar Gaons youths will organise the biennial Mukoli Bihu. Pabitra Kalita, retired teacher presided over the meeting and Jadumoni Kalita, youth leader let know the aims of the meeting.

- Advertisement -

In the meeting Nabin Kalita, a teacher, Lilaram Kalita, Muhikanta Khound, a social worker among others were present in the meeting.