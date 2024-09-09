27 C
Organising committee formed for Mukoli Karam Parba 2024 

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 8: Under the patronage of the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Rajmai sub-branch, a public meeting was organised at Laguabari Chah Labour Binudan Kendra recently. Biswajit Tanti, secretary of ATTSA, Rajmai sub-branch, presided over the meeting, and Shyam Telenga, secretary, spoke about the aims of the meeting. Haresh Bakti, founder secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch; Dinesh Orang, former ATTSA leader; Bijoy Praja, a social worker; dignitaries; and ATTSA leaders were present as chief guests. Local people also attended the meeting.

Under the patronage of ATTSA, Rajmai sub-branch, and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Laguabari, Rajmai, Hensua, 7 No Garden Division, along with tea labour employees and in association with local people, Mukoli Karam Parba 2024 will be organised in Laguabari. Haresh Bagti was selected as president, Nandeswar Telenga as working president, Shyam Telenga as chief secretary, and Ananda Gowala and Jaganath Tanti as joint secretaries of the 41-member organising committee.

