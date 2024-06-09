30 C
NABARD inaugurated a millet food processing project in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 8: NABARD inaugurated a millet food processing project in Moran in Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

This initiative included a 15-day training camp on millet food preparation, organized by Oum, a prominent voluntary organization in the district, with financial assistance from NABARD.

The training camp aims to train 90 women from local self-help groups in preparing various millet-based food items, such as biscuits, cakes, and pizzas.

This initiative was explained in detail by Sanjeev Handique, secretary of OUM NGO, Dibrugarh.

The meeting was attended by director of NABARD, Pranoy Bordoloi, Pranabjyoti Panging, head of the Khowang development block of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, and director of Agriculture Technology Management Department of Dibrugarh, Prabhat Gogoi.

