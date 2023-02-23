NABARD sponsored training programme on beautician technique for rural women held at Amoni

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 22: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Assam Regional Office, Guwahati through its agency – Hojai Unnayan Mancha organised a 15-day long training programme on beautician technique activities among tea tribe women Self-help Groups (SHGs) at the office campus of Amoni based SIRD.

The programme was concluded on Tuesday last following a ceremonial closing session in which the implementing agency as well as the officials from NABARD distributed certificates among the participants. The training programme was sponsored by NABARD under its micro enterprise development programme.

Over 30 women members from various Self-help Groups (SHGs) participated in the programme. Rajendra Perna, DDM, NABARD; Pavitra Kr Das, SDO (Civil), Kaliabor; Hamidur Rahman, BDO; Achyut Akash Bora, principal of SIPRD, Amoni; BPM Bikash Baishya and other dignitaries were present in the closing session of the training programme.

While addressing the occasion, Rajendra Perna said, “The programme was initiated to bridge the skill deficits and to facilitate optimisation of production activities among women SHG members.”

Pavitra Kr Deka, SDO (Civil), Kaliabor urged the participants to continue practicing all that they were taught during the programme. Deka also appreciated the efforts of NABARD in sponsoring such capacity building programmes for rural women. Nitumoni Bora attended the programme as the master trainer, a release stated.