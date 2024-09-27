Nagaon Police seize 198 g of suspected heroin; 1 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Nagaon Police successfully recovered a substantial quantity of suspected heroin, the police officials informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from the Dagaon Police Post, led by Sub-Inspector Pinku Phukan, conducted an operation that resulted in the seizure of two large soap boxes filled with the illegal substance, weighing a total of 198.01 grams.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon Police stated, “A Nagaon Police team of Dagaon PP led by SI Pinku Phukan recovered 2 big soap boxes filled with suspected heroin net weighing 198.01 grams.”

A Nagaon Police team of Dagaon PP led by SI Pinku Phukan recovered 2 big soap boxes filled with suspected heroin net weighing 198.01 grams. One accused arrested for further legal action.@himantabiswa @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks @assampolice @d_mukherjee_IPS pic.twitter.com/wvPTMBeUhY — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) September 27, 2024

As per reports, the operation culminated in the arrest of one individual, who is now in custody and will face further legal action.

Subsequently, the police have initiated an investigation to trace the further details.

- Advertisement -

“One accused arrested for further legal action”, the Nagaon Police added.