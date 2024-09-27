27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 27, 2024
type here...

Nagaon Police seize 198 g of suspected heroin; 1 arrested

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon Police stated, "A Nagaon Police team of Dagaon PP led by SI Pinku Phukan recovered 2 big soap boxes filled with suspected heroin net weighing 198.01 grams."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Nagaon Police successfully recovered a substantial quantity of suspected heroin, the police officials informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from the Dagaon Police Post, led by Sub-Inspector Pinku Phukan, conducted an operation that resulted in the seizure of two large soap boxes filled with the illegal substance, weighing a total of 198.01 grams.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon Police stated, “A Nagaon Police team of Dagaon PP led by SI Pinku Phukan recovered 2 big soap boxes filled with suspected heroin net weighing 198.01 grams.”

As per reports, the operation culminated in the arrest of one individual, who is now in custody and will face further legal action.

Subsequently, the police have initiated an investigation to trace the further details.

- Advertisement -

“One accused arrested for further legal action”, the Nagaon Police added.

5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Pegu urges ADRE candidates to follow new frisking rules

The Hills Times -
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India