28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

Nagaon Police seize heroin, cough syrup bottles in 2 anti-narcotics operations

In the first operation, a police team from Hoiborgaon Outpost, led by Sub-Inspector Rupjyoti Hazarika, seized 27 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup, a substance commonly misused as a narcotic.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: In a series of successful anti-narcotics operations, the Nagaon Police have made significant strides in their fight against drug trafficking, recovering illegal substances and arresting suspects involved in the trade, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

In the first operation, a police team from Hoiborgaon Outpost, led by Sub-Inspector Rupjyoti Hazarika, seized 27 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup, a substance commonly misused as a narcotic.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the accused, who is currently facing legal proceedings.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon Police stated, “A Nagaon Police team from Hoiborgaon OP led by SI Rupjyoti Hazarika conducted an anti-narcotics operation and recovered 27 nos. of Codine cough syrup bottles.The accused is arrested for further legal action.”

In a separate operation, a team from Kachua Police Station, led by Sub-Inspector Jahnab Hazarika, recovered a soapbox containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 28.49 grams.

- Advertisement -

The accused in this case has also been arrested, with further investigations underway.

“A Nagaon Police team from Kachua PS led by SI Jahnab Hazarika recovered one Soap Box filled with suspected Heroin gross weighting 28.49 Grams. The accused is arrested for further legal action”, the Nagaon Police added.

7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Dass inaugurates Tihu-Dumni road, pays tribute to martyrs

The Hills Times -
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India