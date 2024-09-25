Nagaon Police seize heroin, cough syrup bottles in 2 anti-narcotics operations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: In a series of successful anti-narcotics operations, the Nagaon Police have made significant strides in their fight against drug trafficking, recovering illegal substances and arresting suspects involved in the trade, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

In the first operation, a police team from Hoiborgaon Outpost, led by Sub-Inspector Rupjyoti Hazarika, seized 27 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup, a substance commonly misused as a narcotic.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the accused, who is currently facing legal proceedings.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon Police stated, “A Nagaon Police team from Hoiborgaon OP led by SI Rupjyoti Hazarika conducted an anti-narcotics operation and recovered 27 nos. of Codine cough syrup bottles.The accused is arrested for further legal action.”

In a separate operation, a team from Kachua Police Station, led by Sub-Inspector Jahnab Hazarika, recovered a soapbox containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 28.49 grams.

The accused in this case has also been arrested, with further investigations underway.

“A Nagaon Police team from Kachua PS led by SI Jahnab Hazarika recovered one Soap Box filled with suspected Heroin gross weighting 28.49 Grams. The accused is arrested for further legal action”, the Nagaon Police added.

