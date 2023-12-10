Nagaon youth visits 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ on bicycle Youth covered a distance of 9,300 km on his bicycle in 100 days

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 9: Vivek Sahani, a local youth of Nagaon, achieved an amazing feat by completing successfully a religious expedition to 12 ‘Jyotirlinga’ temples across the country on a bicycle.

Sahani is the son of Baidyanath Sahani,a senior journalist of a Hindi daily, and Sunita Sahani, a school teacher.

Sahani had embarked on his religious tour from his hometown on August 15 this year and completed his 9,300 kilometres long pilgrimage on November 30. He arrived at his residence here on December 7.

He was recieved by thousand of Hindu devotees at the Nagaon Krishna Ashram Shiv Mandir just after his arrival here. He was warmly welcomed and felicitated by the devotees of lord Shiva at the Krishna Ashram Shiv Mandir too.

Vivek had first visited the Jyotirlinga in Jharkhand and subsequently traveled to Biswanath, Bhimshankar, Kedarnath, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Grishneshwar, Mallikarjun, Ramanathaswamy, Trimbakeshwar, Nageswar and finally Rameshwaram in Tamilnadu within 100 days.

During this challenging pilgrimage, Vivek Sahani traversed over 18 states of the country on a bicycle spreading the message of peace and development among the people with special focus on his home state Assam.