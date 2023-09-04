29 C
National convention addresses OBC reservation demand for Chauhan (Nonia) community

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 3: The 4th national convention of Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sanga (RNSS) took place at the Bihutoli Playground in Hojai on Sunday. The primary focus of the convention was to address the denial of OBC reservation to the Chauhan (Nonia) community.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan graced the event as the chief guest. He expressed his concern that the Chauhan (Nonia) community in Assam is not receiving the reservation benefits that are provided in the rest of the country. The Governor also assured those present that he would advocate for the rights of the Nonia community as outlined in the Constitution of India. The RNSS also presented a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chouhan on this issue during the event.

The convention was attended by various dignitaries, including former deputy chief minister of Bihar Renu Devi, Bihar cabinet minister Anita Devi, RNSS president Dr Manish Kumar Roushan, and others. Approximately 20,000 people from across the nation participated in the convention, which featured performances by renowned Indian Bhojpuri playback singers Shilpi Raj and Vijay Chauhan.

