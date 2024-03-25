NDA Ready For Lok Sabha Polls: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday affirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is fully geared up to contest the impending Lok Sabha elections across the state, including the Kokrajhar House of People Constituency (HPC).

Sarma noted that people from various communities are coming forward to extend their support to the NDA alliance candidate for Kokrajhar HPC, Joyanta Basumatary.

Addressing a senior workers’ meeting of the NDA alliance in Chirang district, Sarma stated, “The NDA party stands prepared for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, covering the state, including Kokrajhar HPC. People from diverse communities are actively lending their support to Joyanta Basumatary, the NDA alliance candidate for Kokrajhar HPC.”

Expressing confidence, Sarma projected that the NDA alliance candidate, Basumatary, would secure victory in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency by leading with a margin of more than 2.5 lakhs of votes, which would be the highest voting margin in the state.

Furthermore, he emphasised, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA alliance is poised to form the third consecutive term of government at the Centre, marking the nation as a beacon of good governance globally.”

Sarma reiterated the commitment of the BJP-led NDA alliance government in Assam and the BTR government to work towards the all-round development of society, citing significant strides in sustainable development and upliftment among citizens.

The NDA alliance’s participation in the Lok Sabha elections aims to foster healthy development and welfare across communities, Sarma added.

Reflecting on the meeting, Sarma commented that the senior workers’ meet of NDA alliance partners primarily focused on the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, including joint electoral strategy, coordination among on-ground workers, and effective communication of the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat to every voter in Assam.

Meanwhile, Pramod Boro, president of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA alliance would clinch the majority of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, echoing the sentiment of citizens across communities in the country to extend massive support.

The meeting was attended by Assam cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, AGP vice president Karna Mohan Roy, NDA alliance candidate Joyanta Basumatary, UPPL general secretaries Raju Kumar Narzary, Madhab Chandra Chetry, and several hundred senior workers representing NDA alliance partners, including the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).