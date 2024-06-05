NDA’s count boosts in Assam; wins 11 in LS polls, Bijuli Kalita Medhi triumphs in Guwahati

HT Digital

Guwahati, June 4: Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured 11 seats in the State, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) obtaining 9 places and its allies Asom Gana Parisad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) gaining one each.

BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi has secured the prestigious seat in the Guwahati constituency defeating her Congress rival Mira Borthakur Goswami by a margin of 2, 51, 090 votes.

The opposition Congress has bagged 3 seats this time, the same as in the previous Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the AGP will have a representative after a long interval since the elections held in 2009.

In the meantime, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has witnessed elimination with all its three candidates in the state.

BJP has secured seats in Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Darrang-Udalguri, Kaziranga, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur, Silchar, Barpeta and Karimganj to the forefront. While Congress finds itself comfortably positioned in Dhubri, Nagaon and Jorhat.