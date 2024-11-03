22 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 3, 2024
NDRF Walkathon in Guwahati promotes vigilance and integrity

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: In a powerful initiative to promote vigilance and integrity, the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) organised a 10-kilometer Walkathon in Guwahati on November 2, 2024, as part of Vigilance Awareness Week.

The event, which began at 5:00 am from Battalion HQ in Patgaon, aimed to foster a culture of accountability and transparency, encouraging both NDRF personnel and the community to adopt vigilance as a daily practice.

The Walkathon, set against the scenic Patgaon backdrop, saw enthusiastic participation from NDRF officers and rescuers who walked together to spread the message of vigilance. Commandant H.P.S. Kandari inaugurated the event, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in building a prosperous and ethical society.

“Vigilance is not just an act; it is a mindset that we must cultivate in our society. Through events like this walkathon, we hope to educate everyone about the critical importance of being vigilant and proactive in the fight against corruption,” he stated in his address.

The Walkathon was organized under this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.” The theme highlights the role of each individual in creating a corruption-free society, urging citizens to be alert, act with integrity, and report any unethical activities they observe.

To enhance public engagement, the walkathon featured a series of banners, stalls, and resource centers along the route. These provided participants with valuable information on how vigilance can be applied to everyday life, encouraging people to be proactive in their communities. Informative stalls were set up to showcase resources on anti-corruption measures, the importance of reporting unethical practices, and ways individuals can contribute to building a vigilant society.

The Walkathon was not only an opportunity for NDRF personnel to connect with the community but also served as a reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold ethics in public and personal conduct. As participants completed the 10-kilometer route, they shared a sense of pride and commitment toward fostering a culture of integrity, one that aligns with the nation’s vision of prosperity rooted in accountability.

The event concluded with attendees expressing their dedication to uphold vigilance in their respective roles, aiming to inspire others to join the mission for a transparent and ethical society. The NDRF’s Walkathon in Guwahati stands as a testament to the powerful impact of community-driven initiatives in building a vigilant and accountable India.

