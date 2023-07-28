NEP will ensure quality education focusing on inclusivity, innovation, and empowerment: VC

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, July 27: Tezpur University has embraced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, recognising its potential as a game-changer in the country’s education landscape. Addressing a press conference at the council hall of the university, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of Tezpur University, highlighted the significant steps taken by the university in implementing the NEP 2020.

Tezpur University, offering 72 academic programs at the Undergraduate/Postgraduate/PhD levels through 27 departments, has introduced several components of the NEP in line with its goal of creating a dynamic and forward-looking educational framework to cater to the needs of an aspirational India.

One of the key aspects of NEP is the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUP), commonly known as the 4-year degree programme. This framework provides flexibility to students to move from one area of study to another based on individual interests and changing needs. The integrated masters’ programs at Tezpur University are also aligned with the CCFUP, integrating the 4-year degree program within them.

Prof Singh mentioned that the university has received a request from a student of Manipur University who wishes to join a master’s program at Tezpur University. The student’s admission will be considered under the NEP, subject to fulfilling all criteria.

NEP has introduced Value Added Courses, Skills Enhancement Courses, Multidisciplinary Courses, and Ability Enhancement Courses to provide a holistic education. Tezpur University has incorporated 24 Value Added, 22 Skills Enhancement, 27 Multidisciplinary, and 05 Ability Enhancement Courses in the Undergraduate (UG) programs to impart necessary skills for a dignified and fruitful community life.

The introduction of multiple entry and exit points in academic programs at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) by NEP is appreciated by prof Singh as it removes rigid boundaries and creates new possibilities for students to choose and learn subjects of their choice. Tezpur University has already implemented the multiple entry & exit option in all Integrated programs from the academic year 2023-24, along with the establishment of an Equivalence committee for credit transfer and equate to the existing system.

Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), a unique 12-digit ID to help learners redeem earned credits without any difficulty, has been implemented by the university. All students have been allotted a unique ABC ID, which is quoted in each grade sheet and transcript, facilitating seamless student mobility between or within degree-granting HEIs.

To promote Multidisciplinary Research, another key component of NEP, Tezpur University instituted the Centre for Multidisciplinary Research (CMDR) in 2020.

In line with NEP’s emphasis on teacher empowerment, the Teaching Learning Centre of Tezpur University is providing training, re-training, refresher and orientation programs to empower teachers in various skills and disciplines.

In conclusion, Prof Singh expressed confidence that Tezpur University’s implementation of NEP provisions will ensure quality education with a focus on inclusivity, innovation, and empowerment.