New Art Players to showcase two plays

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 15: New Art Players (NAP), a leading socio-cultural organisation in the region, is set to present two short and intimate plays on October 19 and 20, 2024. The plays are based on the stories ‘Tirtha’ by Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia and ‘Eta Golpor Dwitiyo Khando’ by Mrinal Kumar Bora, respectively. Both plays are conceptualised and directed by Nayan Prasad, with Dhanjit Boro handling the arrangement of lighting and music.

The cast for ‘Tirtha’ includes renowned actors Dr Jayanta Das, Dr Chinmoy Chakraborty, Bhaskar Barua, and Namrata Sharma. In ‘Eta Golpor Dwitiyo Khando’, Parag Barua, Satyajit Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bardoloi, and Melody Patgiri will take the stage.

The performances will be held at NAP’s under-construction auditorium (back side of Kamrup Academy HS School), with two shows each day at 5:00 pm and 6:45 pm. The total running time for both plays is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes.

As seating is limited, interested attendees are requested to book their seats in advance via WhatsApp by contacting 91019-97225 or 98640-91941, informed NAP’s general secretary, Rathindra N Bhattacharya.