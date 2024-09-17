New chairman of Assam Tea Planters’ Association

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 16: In the first meeting of the newly-elected members of the Executive Committee of the Assam Tea Planters’ Association (ATPA) held on Monday at the Jorhat Gymkhana Club, Samudra Prasad Baruva, director of Sonarie Tea Estate, Charaideo district, was unanimously elected as chairman of the Association for the term 2024-2026.

- Advertisement -

An ATPA official informed that Baruva is a fourth-generation planter and the grandson of well-known poet and lyricist Parvati Prasad Baruva. He is a ‘Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awardee’ and a former director of FINER.

In the same meeting, Atulit Chokhani, director of Mahadeobari Tea Co. (P) Ltd., Tinsukia district, was also unanimously elected as vice-chairman of the association for the term 2024-2026.