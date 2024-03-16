New fish feed mill inaugurated in Mornoi Kinar, Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 15: Recognising the tremendous potential for fish farming in the district, the Sivasagar district Fishery Department has implemented various state and central government-sponsored programs to augment fish production and benefit those engaged in fisheries. On Friday, the department initiated a new fish feed mill at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) 2022-2023 in Mornoi Kinar. The inauguration was conducted by Aditya Vikram Yadav, district commissioner of Sivasagar, in the presence of Jyoti Prabhat Duwora, district fishery officer, Abhinandan Kashyap, development officer, Amrit Saikia, assistant director of Agriculture, Biplov Kar, fishery inspector, matsya mitra Imtiaz Hussain, and Bhigumoni Dewan, FDO of Nazira.

Inaugurating the mill, DC Sivasagar stated that the industry would greatly assist local fish rearers and farmers. Duwora outlined the objectives of the meeting held for this purpose. Amrit Saikia assured the entrepreneurs of providing all locally available raw materials for the industry.

Sivasagar district currently produces 4076.3 tonnes of fish annually from its 8200 ponds and 259 community tanks, which is only a small portion of the total requirement. The feed requirement for culture fisheries exceeds 6000 tonnes annually, making a fish feed mill of considerable value.

The beneficiary under the scheme is Anil Chandra Gam of Arjun Nagar, who will bear 40 percent of the project cost, while the government’s share is 60 percent (Rs 16.2 lakh central government, Rs 1.8 lakh state government). The mill is expected to produce two tons of fish feed per day, fulfilling the needs of the entire district. Regular supply of fish feed to farmers at an affordable price will enhance the profit of fish farmers. The product, as claimed by the department, will be of standard quality with a mixture of soya bean (15 percent), rice polish (20 percent), rice bran (38 percent), MOC (20 percent), dried fish (5 percent), and vitamins (2 percent).