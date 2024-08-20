New militant group disbanded in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 19: A recently formed militant group, the Karbi People Liberation Army (KPLA), has been disbanded following the voluntary surrender of three key members to the police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, an official said on Monday.

The group, established in July 2024, was reportedly involved in extortion activities in the remote areas of Langlokso, Nihanglangso, and Borpung within Karbi Anglong district.

“An organization named KPLA was formed in July 2024. They were attempting extortion in Langlokso, Nihanglangso, and Borpung in Karbi Anglong. Due to sustained police efforts, three cadres of the group surrendered to the Karbi Anglong police team, bringing with them three .32 pistols and two rounds of live ammunition,” Director General of Police GP Singh stated on the microblogging site X.

During the surrender, the cadres also handed over the weapons and ammunition. Authorities have yet to provide further details on the surrender and the future plans for the individuals involved.

The police are maintaining vigilance to prevent any further threats from emerging groups in the region.

