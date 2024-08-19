29 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
3 KPLA militants surrender to Assam Police in Karbi Anglong

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 19: Three militants belonging to the newly-formed Karbi People’s Liberation Army (KPLA) have surrendered to the police in Karbi Anglong, Assam DGP GP Singh announced on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “Due to sustained police effort, three cadres of the said organization surrendered to the Karbi Anglong police team with three 0.32 pistols and two rounds of live ammunition.”

The surrender comes weeks after the group was reportedly formed in July 2024 with intentions to carry out extortion activities in the region.

As per reports, the militant organization KPLA had been attempting to establish a presence in Karbi Anglong, with specific focus on the areas of Langlokso, Nihanglangso, and Borpung.

According to intelligence inputs, the group was involved in extortion activities, raising concerns about the potential for increased criminal operations in the district.

“It was learnt that they had been trying to commit extortion in Langlokso, Nihanglangso and Borpung of Karbi Anglong”, the DGP added.

