3 more KPLA cadres surrender in Karbi Anglong; arms, ammunition recovered

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: In a significant development, three more cadres of the recently formed Karbi People’s Liberation Army (KPLA) have surrendered to the Karbi Anglong police, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced on Thursday.

The surrendered cadres handed over one AK-56 rifle, along with a magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition, further depleting the KPLA’s capacity to carry out armed activities in the region.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the DGP stated, “In continuation of operations against KPLA, three more cadres have surrendered today to @karbianglongpol One AK 56 Rifle, with one magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition has been handed over.”

As per reports, the organization had been involved in extortion activities across Langlokso, Nihanglangso, and Borpung areas of Karbi Anglong.

The surrender took place as part of ongoing operations aimed at dismantling the insurgent group.

This is the latest in a series of surrenders that have marked the downfall of the KPLA, a group that was formed in July 2024.

Earlier on August 19, three other KPLA cadres had also surrendered to the Karbi Anglong police. They turned over three 0.32 pistols and two live rounds of ammunition.