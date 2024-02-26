New old age home inaugurated near Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 25: A new old age home named ‘Snehalaya-Koka Aitar Apon Ghar’ was formally inaugurated on Saturday at Teleria village near here under Tezpur Sadar Police station. The establishment of the facility honours the legacy of the social worker late Durgeswari Bora and serves as a testament to the commitment to caring for the elderly. Mentionable that the driving forces behind the initiative are Aijoni Bora Gogoi, daughter of late Durgeswari Bora, and her husband Dipak Gogoi, a senior teacher of Hem Barua HS School in Ghoramari area.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Karabi Karan Saikia, CEO of the Sonitpur District Development Council. In her inaugural speech, she emphasised the importance of providing support and care to the elderly population. Local MLA Prithviraj Rabha, along with a host of dignitaries connected with different social fields of the district, attended the ceremony, showing solidarity and support for the noble cause. Nilim Kumar Das, president of the Village Development Committee, Teleria, chaired the inauguration meeting while Sushapna Hazarika, state president of the admired NGO Warriors, hosted the program. With six senior citizens, including five women and one man, currently being sheltered and cared for at the old age home, the initiative has been able to garner praise from the villagers and attendees alike. A committee has been formed to oversee the operations of the old age home, demonstrating a collective effort towards ensuring the well-being of the elderly. Organisers express gratitude for the overwhelming support and encouragement from citizens across the state, reaffirming their commitment to providing compassionate care and assistance to the elderly residents of the old age home.